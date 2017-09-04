Houston police chief: Immigration debate could hurt Harvey recovery

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on ABC’s “This Week” that the “ugliness” of the immigration debate could hurt the city as it tries to rebuild from the devastating storm. . . .

"I was mentioning to somebody yesterday, a state official, that was pushing this anti-immigration ugly narrative. I asked him, 'Now what are you going to tell the American people, when we’ve scared away so many hard-working people?'" he continued.