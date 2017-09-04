Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on ABC’s “This Week” that the “ugliness” of the immigration debate could hurt the city as it tries to rebuild from the devastating storm. . . .
"I was mentioning to somebody yesterday, a state official, that was pushing this anti-immigration ugly narrative. I asked him, 'Now what are you going to tell the American people, when we’ve scared away so many hard-working people?'" he continued.
Houston police chief: Immigration debate could hurt Harvey recovery |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Sep 4, 2017 4:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment