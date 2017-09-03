The Bronx-born U.S. Supreme Court Justice was in the Yankee Stadium crowd Thursday night for the opener of New York’s four-game series against the rival Boston Red Sox, which the Yankees won 6-2. Of course, she held court in The Judge’s Chambers, the rooting section out in right field for power-hitting rookie Aaron Judge.
Bronx-born Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor watches Yankees from The Judge's Chambers |
Seeded on Sun Sep 3, 2017 10:52 AM
