North Korean bomb prompts global condemnation, calls for talks

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United Nations Security Council to react quickly and decisively.

“The international community must treat this new provocation with the utmost firmness, in order to bring North Korea to come back unconditionally to the path of dialogue and to proceed to the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear and ballistic program,” he said in a statement.

China, the only North Korean ally that is a permanent member of the Security Council, urged its neighbor to stop “wrong” actions that worsen the situation. It said it would fully enforce U.N. resolutions on the country.