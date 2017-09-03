Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm - AFP

Newsvine

Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm

"This latest demonstrative disregard by Pyongyang of the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the norms of international law deserves the strongest condemnation," the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

The ministry said it regretted that the leadership of North Korea was "creating a serious threat" for the region and warned that "the continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences" for Pyongyang.

