Arkema said Harris County officials notified the company about the explosions around 2 a.m. Thursday, adding that residents may hear additional explosions because the product is stored in multiple locations within the plant.
The company said it had agreed with local authorities that, because of the volatile chemicals involved, "the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out."
BREAKING: Explosions reported at flooded Crosby [Texas] chemical plant -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 2:56 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment