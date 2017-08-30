Diana aura still captivates, 20 years on - AFP

The 10th anniversary of her death was marked with a memorial service and a charity concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

The passing of another decade has allowed for greater perspective, and this anniversary has been more reflective, marked by William, 35, and Harry, 32, opening up about their mother's life, and death.

No public events are planned for Thursday, but on Wednesday, the brothers will walk around the garden which has been especially created in her memory at Kensington Palace, her London home.