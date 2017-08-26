Newsvine

Iraq forces recapture Tal Afar centre, citadel from IS - AFP

"Units of the Counter-Terrorism Service liberated the Citadel and Basatin districts and raised the Iraqi flag on top of the citadel," operation commander General Abdulamir Yarallah said in a statement.

The CTS and federal police units had converged on the city centre from the south and west, said General Yarallah. . . .

Tal Afar is located 70 kilometres (40 miles) west of Mosul, where the jihadist group declared its "caliphate" in 2014 before being ousted from the city in July.

Iraqi forces on Saturday also seized three northern districts of Tal Afar and the Al-Rabia neighbourhood west of the citadel, a day after taking the Al-Talia district to the south.

