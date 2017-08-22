Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 187 Seeds: 8954 Comments: 76148 Since: Mar 2007

China defends ally Pakistan after Trump criticism |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:53 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Asked about Trump's speech, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Pakistan was on the front line in the struggle against terrorism and had made "great sacrifices" and "important contributions" in the fight.

"We believe that the international community should fully recognize Pakistan's anti-terrorism," she told a daily news briefing.

"We are happy to see Pakistan and the United States carry out anti-terror cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, and work together for security and stability in the region and world."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor