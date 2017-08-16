Russian ex-minister accuses Putin ally at bribery trial - AFP

Russia's ex-economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Wednesday accused the head of state oil giant Rosneft, a powerful ally of President Vladimir Putin, of personally entrapping him as he is accused of taking a massive bribe. . . .

Wearing a striped blue polo shirt, Ulyukayev sat at a table in the packed courtroom in Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky district court.

He is being held under house arrest, not in jail, and told journalists before the hearing that he has been reading a short story by Anton Chekhov called "Murder".

"Chekhov writes a lot about courts and investigators. Nothing has changed in 150 years," he said.