Stratocaster, iconic US rock guitar flourished under NAFTA - AFP

Fifty years ago in California, Jimi Hendrix poured lighter fluid on his Fender Stratocaster and, in a scene seared into music iconography, knelt and watched as the guitar -- from American rock 'n' roll's most cherished brand -- burned.

The truth is, however, that for about half of its 63-year existence, those guitars have to a large extent been manufactured in Mexico. . . .

Unlike major automakers benefitting from NAFTA, the half-billion-dollar US guitar industry does not employ hundreds of thousands of workers who ship billions in product.

Still, in common with the bigger manufacturers, guitar makers like Fender, CF Martin & Co and Taylor have turned to Mexico as a source of cheaper yet still skilled labor, and to take advantage of NAFTA's duty-free export to the United States.