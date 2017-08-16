Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 185 Seeds: 8943 Comments: 75971 Since: Mar 2007

Stratocaster, iconic US rock guitar flourished under NAFTA - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 4:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Fifty years ago in California, Jimi Hendrix poured lighter fluid on his Fender Stratocaster and, in a scene seared into music iconography, knelt and watched as the guitar -- from American rock 'n' roll's most cherished brand -- burned.

The truth is, however, that for about half of its 63-year existence, those guitars have to a large extent been manufactured in Mexico. . . .

Unlike major automakers benefitting from NAFTA, the half-billion-dollar US guitar industry does not employ hundreds of thousands of workers who ship billions in product.

Still, in common with the bigger manufacturers, guitar makers like Fender, CF Martin & Co and Taylor have turned to Mexico as a source of cheaper yet still skilled labor, and to take advantage of NAFTA's duty-free export to the United States.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor