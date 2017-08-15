According to police, three of the accused work for Prime Focus Technologies, a Mumbai-based company that processes the series for Indian streaming website Hotstar. The fourth is a former employee.
The leaking of the episode on August 4, titled "The Spoils of War," was separate from a recent hack on HBO. That hack included the theft of proprietary information, such as programming.
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak |
