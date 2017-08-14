Newsvine

Game of Thrones: That Annullment Gilly Discovered Is Huge for Jon Snow

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for “Game of Thrones” through the Aug. 13 episode.)

Gilly discovered in the notes of High Septon Maynard, who served during the Mad King’s reign, that “he issued an annulment for a ‘Prince Ragger’ and remarried him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne.”

The episode glosses over this bit, as Sam immediately starts whining about how much he hates the maesters before deciding to quit his training at the Citadel and head off to wherever. But that’s a monumentally important bit of information Gilly dredged up there and it’s worth discussing.

