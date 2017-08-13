Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 184 Seeds: 8934 Comments: 75895 Since: Mar 2007

Kenya's Odinga to announce strategy on 'stolen' poll Tuesday -AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sun Aug 13, 2017 5:58 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"We had predicted they will steal the election and that's what happened. We are not done yet. We will not give up. Wait for the next course of action which I will announce the day after tomorrow," [Kenya's defeated opposition leader Raila Odinga] told a heaving crowd of supporters in Nairobi's largest slum, Kibera.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor