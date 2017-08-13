"We had predicted they will steal the election and that's what happened. We are not done yet. We will not give up. Wait for the next course of action which I will announce the day after tomorrow," [Kenya's defeated opposition leader Raila Odinga] told a heaving crowd of supporters in Nairobi's largest slum, Kibera.
Kenya's Odinga to announce strategy on 'stolen' poll Tuesday -AFP
Seeded on Sun Aug 13, 2017 5:58 AM
