Meet Feral Horses, the Self-Proclaimed 'Whippersnappers' Peddling a New Stock Market for Art

L to R: Lise Arlot ; Christian De Martin; Romano Oliveri; and CEO Francesco Bellanca. Photo by Antonio Sindoni Courtesy Feral Horses.

Here’s how it works. Artists upload their work on the platform and agree to a defined selling period—likened to an IPO—and a threshold (a minimum amount of shares that have to be sold in order to validate the sale). Once the threshold is met and the sale goes through, investors can begin trading their shares on a live platform.

Meanwhile, Feral Horses sends the works out on loan to businesses and hotels in exchange for money. Those rental fees will be returned to the “shareholders” in the form of “dividends.”