Jeffrey Lord, who launched an unlikely career as CNN’s resident ambassador to Donald Trump’s America, was abruptly fired by the network Thursday afternoon after he wrote “Sieg Heil!” to a liberal activist in the midst of a Twitter dispute, CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. “Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”
CNN Fires Pro-Trump Commentator for "Sieg Heil" Tweet |
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 5:13 PM
