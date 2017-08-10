Newsvine

CNN Fires Pro-Trump Commentator for "Sieg Heil" Tweet

Thu Aug 10, 2017
Jeffrey Lord, who launched an unlikely career as CNN’s resident ambassador to Donald Trump’s America, was abruptly fired by the network Thursday afternoon after he wrote “Sieg Heil!” to a liberal activist in the midst of a Twitter dispute, CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. “Nazi salutes are indefensible,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network.”

