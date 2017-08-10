Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 184 Seeds: 8923 Comments: 75816 Since: Mar 2007

North Korea details plan to fire missile salvo toward Guam

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: APNews
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 4:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Washington, meanwhile, has been giving out mixed signals about its intentions.

While Trump was threatening annihilation and boasting from the New Jersey golf resort where he’s vacationing that he has made the U.S. nuclear arsenal “far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to calm the sense of crisis.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor