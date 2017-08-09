Newsvine

Rogue elephant tramples 15 to death in India, faces culling - AFP

Wildlife rangers and hunters assembled in Jharkhand after another victim was trampled to death Tuesday evening, the state's chief forest and wildlife conservator L.R. Singh told AFP.

The rogue elephant crushed four victims in Bihar state in March before crossing into neighbouring Jharkhand and killing 11 more.

"Villagers are living in fear, especially the Paharia tribe that lives on the upper hillier regions where the elephant roams. Something must be done," Singh said, referring to one of the poorest indigenous tribal communities in eastern India.

