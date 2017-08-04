Kagame poised for third-term win in Rwanda election - AFP

Tens of thousands of cheering supporters, waving little red, white and blue flags, feted Kagame at his final rally Wednesday, praising the man who halted the 1994 genocide and has been de-facto leader of Rwanda ever since.

"I support President Kagame because he stopped the genocide and because he brought development to Rwanda," said supporter Ngendahimana Narcisse.

Another backer, Mukashimyirimiza Zainabu, said Kagame had "built schools, he's provided healthcare, roads, electricity so we're really behind him."

In contrast, only a few hundred people have attended the rallies of Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party -- the only permitted critical opposition party -- and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana.