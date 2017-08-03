"There is a question mark over Poland's European future today," Tusk, Poland's prime minister until 2014, told reporters after testifying in Warsaw in a case related to the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.
"I do understand emotions of Poles who are concerned about courts, or Poland's future in the EU."
EU's Tusk says Poland's European future uncertain |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Aug 3, 2017 7:32 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment