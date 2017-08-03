Reporter: Here's the story behind Trump's dismissing White House as a 'dump'

The president was referring to a Golf magazine article, published online earlier in the day, that claimed he told members of his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, “That White House is a real dump.”

In a companion podcast, the reporter who wrote the story, Alan Shipnuck, said he received a “confrontational and rude” phone call from White House aide Hope Hicks, who demanded the line be retracted. Shipnuck said he told her, “It’s not a lie. The president said this in front of eight or nine members and staffers at [Trump] Bedminster. It was his first visit to the club after he had been residing in the White House. It was a moment of candor.”