Diesel at crossroads as Germany's car bosses, politicians meet - AFP

On Wednesday, Greenpeace activists hung a banner screaming "Welcome to Fort NOx" at the transport ministry as protesters marched outside, forcing organisers of the diesel meeting to move it to the interior ministry. . . .

While electric cars are viewed as green, electricity generation in Germany is not always clean -- with some 40 percent still stemming from coal.

For these reasons, Merkel herself has warned against "demonising diesel".

But the flip side of the technology is that it emits more NOx, contributing to the formation of smog and fine particles that cause respiratory and cardiac problems.