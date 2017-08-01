23 cities bid for London-based EU agencies after Brexit - AFP

Nineteen cities have bid to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) while eight have thrown their hats into the ring for the European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Council said in a statement. . . .

The 27 remaining EU countries excluding Britain are due to decide on the locations in November after the European Commission, the executive arm of the bloc, assesses the different bids.

"We will now proceed in assessing all offers in an objective manner," European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.

The deadline for applications to host the cities after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019 was Monday at midnight.