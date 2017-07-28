Convinced that Mr. Priebus was not strong enough, Mr. Trump has been talking about bringing in “a general” as chief of staff and chose John F. Kelly, the retired Marine four-star general serving as secretary of homeland security. But some of his advisers oppose that idea, arguing that Mr. Trump needs someone more in tune with the nationalist political movement that helped propel him to the White House.
Reince Priebus Pushed Out After Rocky Tenure as Trump Chief of Staff -
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 2:18 PM
