Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 183 Seeds: 8877 Comments: 75356 Since: Mar 2007

Reince Priebus Pushed Out After Rocky Tenure as Trump Chief of Staff -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 2:18 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Convinced that Mr. Priebus was not strong enough, Mr. Trump has been talking about bringing in “a general” as chief of staff and chose John F. Kelly, the retired Marine four-star general serving as secretary of homeland security. But some of his advisers oppose that idea, arguing that Mr. Trump needs someone more in tune with the nationalist political movement that helped propel him to the White House.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor