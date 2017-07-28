Developer might not build Keystone XL pipeline

Paul Miller, president of TransCanada’s liquid pipelines business, told investors in a quarterly earnings call that Keystone XL is far from certain.

He said the Canadian company is launching an “open season” to actively seek out contracts for the $7 billion pipeline with a capacity of 830,000 barrels, through September. The company also needs approval from Nebraska for its route through that state.

“Our assessment of these factors will really drive our investment decisions when we get into that November-December time frame,” he said.