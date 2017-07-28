Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 183 Seeds: 8876 Comments: 75353 Since: Mar 2007

Developer might not build Keystone XL pipeline |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 1:36 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Paul Miller, president of TransCanada’s liquid pipelines business, told investors in a quarterly earnings call that Keystone XL is far from certain.

He said the Canadian company is launching an “open season” to actively seek out contracts for the $7 billion pipeline with a capacity of 830,000 barrels, through September. The company also needs approval from Nebraska for its route through that state.

“Our assessment of these factors will really drive our investment decisions when we get into that November-December time frame,” he said.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor