The Head of the Boy Scouts Just Apologized After Trump's National Jamboree Speech

Seeded on Thu Jul 27, 2017 1:31 PM
"I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree," Michael Surbaugh wrote in a statement. "For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters. We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program."

