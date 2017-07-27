Damn. Now what do I do with these business cards with 'Newsvine' on them?

Since shortly after the web took off over 20 years ago, I decided we would all be better off if we were all online under our true identity.

If I could go back and change my mind about that .... maybe I would. But I can't, so I'm pretty much stuck with the decision.

Except for ESPN and freerepublic accounts (Yes, freerepublic.com. JimRob personally approved my account because I was involved in the Lewinsky Scandal and he liked having principals on his threads; haven't been there for years, though) all my accounts are jfxgillis, even reddit, and my avatar is always derived from the antique playing card you see above, of which I made a super high-quality .tiff years ago. When I got stuck moderating US News and Views last January I switched my Newsvine e-mail over to a Yahoo addy that I created expressly for that purpose because I had no idea who would end up with my personal e-mail account.

I did excise the really personal info above although, having decided what I decided 20 years ago, if anyone wants to fill in the blanks I'm sure they could.

I love everything about this place and will miss it terribly except for one thing: the meta. From almost literally day one to literally yesterday.

All I ever wanted was some place to talk with people about the news with people who wanted to talk about the news with me. From ZAKI to MCCANN to JUST YESTERDAY 99% of the meta could have and should have been avoided. In the end, I suspect it was the death of this place.