Polish president blocks judiciary reforms after days of protests

Duda is an ally of the ruling right-wing, euroskeptic Law and Justice party and, although he had threatened to water down one of the bills, his veto of a second bill was a surprise.

"I have decided that I will send back to the Sejm (lower house of parliament) - which means I will veto - the bill on the Supreme Court, as well as the one on the National Council of the Judiciary," Duda said.