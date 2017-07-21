The prospect of Trump firing the special counsel sends shivers across Capitol Hill, with one senior Republican congressional aide telling POLITICO on Friday that the only reason he could think of for such a move would be “trying to obstruct justice.”
“He is a revered figure on the Hill, he is someone who has a sterling reputation,” the aide said of Mueller. “No one really questions his integrity.”
Trump team's attacks on Mueller rattle Washington -
