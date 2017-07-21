US to ban travel to North Korea after Warmbier death - AFP

Koryo Tours general manager Simon Cockerell told AFP that his company was notified by the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, which usually acts on behalf of the United States in North Korea since Washington has no diplomatic ties with the isolated regime.

The official announcement "will basically end American tourism" in North Korea, Cockerell said.

"It remains to be seen what the exact text is, but the indication is it's just a straight up ban on Americans going," he said.

His company currently takes between 300-400 Americans to the country each year, he said, adding that the company has begun informing American customers who had reserved tours of the ban.