Wardrobe change: NBA abandons traditional home, road uniforms with switch to Nike

The host team will pick which of its uniforms will be worn for each game and the visitors will select one of the contrasting ones from their collection. Previously, white uniforms were the default for home teams.

The first two editions will debut at the start of the season. The “Association” is formerly the home white uniform and the “Icon” is the previous road jersey, featuring the team's primary color. . . .

Also, eight teams will have a “Classic” uniform available in the fall that they can wear at their discretion.