Tourism Ireland Wove a Remarkable 250-Foot Tapestry Telling Game of Thrones' Whole Story So Far

In its latest GoT-branded project, Tourism Ireland managed to thread the history of Westeros into another legend—that of the Bayeux Tapestry. In a follow-up to its famous “Doors of Thrones” project, Publicis London created a remarkable tapestry depicting the many twisted plot lines of GoT’s first six seasons. At 77 meters, or more than 250 feet, it’s even longer than the the 70-meter Bayeux, which was created in the 11th century to document the events that led to the Battle of Hastings and the subsequent Norman conquest of England. . . .

A digital version of the tapestry includes sections dedicated to each episode, complete with tools for easy sharing on social media. And yes, one can quickly search for the series’ most epic battles along with its most well-deserved deaths.