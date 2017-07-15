Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8812 Comments: 74926 Since: Mar 2007

Archaeologists go high-tech in 2,500-year-old Greek cold case - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 1:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to Thucydides and Herodotus, Athenian and Greek historians who wrote about the coup, Cylon enticed an army of followers to enter the city and lay siege to the Acropolis. . . .

The discovery of the 80 skeletons of men is "unequalled" in Greece, said site project director Stella Chrysoulaki.

The men, young and well-fed, were found lying in the unmarked grave in three rows, some on their backs while others were tossed facedown on their stomachs.

All of the men had their hands in iron chains and at least 52 of them had their hands tied above their heads.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor