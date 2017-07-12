For Sophie Turner, the Scariest Part of Playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones Was Dying Her Hair

In true HBO sworn-to-secrecy form, Turner can’t share many details about what is in store for the show this season, instead offering a perfectly enticing teaser that soundbite dreams are made of, “Now that she’s became a leader, she has Winterfell, she has her home, she has her brother [Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.] She’s got to the point where she has that power that she’s been longing for. And the ability to kind of hopefully bring the people that she loves back to her or create a safe haven if they do come back to her. It’s more about her figuring out how to treat that power and how to surround herself with the people that are best for her. This season is about trust and loyalty.”