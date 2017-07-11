Newsvine

'Annihilation' of Earth's species underway: study - AFP

Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 4:32 AM
More than 30 percent of animals with a backbone -- fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals -- are declining in both range and population, according to the first global analysis of these trends.

"This is the case of a biological annihilation occurring globally," said Stanford professor Rodolfo Dirzo, co-author of a study published in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS on Monday. . . .

"Several species of mammals that were relatively safe one or two decades ago are now endangered," including cheetahs, lions and giraffes, it said.

Globally, the mass die-off -- the sixth in the last half-billion years -- is the worst since three-quarters of life on Earth, including the non-avian dinosaurs, were wiped out 66 million years ago by a giant meteor impact.

