Shots Fired: Retailers Take Aim at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon may have invented it, but other retailers are cashing in on Prime Day. In advance of the shopping discount period Amazon christened Prime Day two years ago -- falling on July 11 this year -- eBay is rolling out a series of ads urging consumers to give its site a second look for the best deals. In one, Amazon Prime is clearly called out: A male newscaster looks distraught as a voiceover says, "You thought you had a prime deal, but did you check eBay?" . . .

Other competitors of Seattle-based Amazon, such as Best Buy and Walmart, are currently featuring deals on electronics and home appliances including the Google Home device. Amazon's Echo is selling for $89.99, or half its regular price, as a key offering.