Trump Jr. was told potential Clinton info came from Russian government: report

Rob Goldstone, the publicist who set up the June 2016 meeting between Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, told the eldest Trump son in an email that the potential information was coming from the Russian government in an attempt to aid his father, three people with knowledge of the message told The New York Times.
Goldstone told the newspaper that he was not aware of any connection with the Kremlin at the time, saying "never, never ever."
