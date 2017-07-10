Despite first insisting that she “couldn’t say anything,” Maisie eventually explained: “Things are looking up for Arya. She gets her own way a little bit, which is nice, because she’s had such a tough journey.
“But…they’re also bittersweet at the same time. Dot, dot, dot,” she added to The Sunday Times’ Style magazine.
Game of Thrones season 7: Maisie Williams shocks as she drops MASSIVE Arya Stark spoiler |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:19 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment