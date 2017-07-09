Growing chorus denounces sexist Silicon Valley culture - AFP

June also saw venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck take an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital in Silicon Valley in the face of allegations he made sexual advances towards female entrepreneurs interested in funding.

"To say I'm sorry about my behavior is a categorical understatement," Caldbeck said in released statement. . . .

A few days later, tech sector investor Dave McClure confessed to being "a creep" for making "advances towards multiple women in work-related situations, where it was clearly inappropriate."

"I selfishly took advantage of those situations where I should have known better," McClure said in an apology posted online.