Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8779 Comments: 74686 Since: Mar 2007

Growing chorus denounces sexist Silicon Valley culture - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 3:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

June also saw venture capitalist Justin Caldbeck take an indefinite leave of absence from Binary Capital in Silicon Valley in the face of allegations he made sexual advances towards female entrepreneurs interested in funding.

"To say I'm sorry about my behavior is a categorical understatement," Caldbeck said in released statement. . . .

A few days later, tech sector investor Dave McClure confessed to being "a creep" for making "advances towards multiple women in work-related situations, where it was clearly inappropriate."

"I selfishly took advantage of those situations where I should have known better," McClure said in an apology posted online.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor