Former martial arts star Battulga wins Mongolian presidential election |

Populist former martial arts star and businessman Khaltmaa Battulga has won Mongolia's presidential run-off election, according to voter data from the General Election Commission released on Saturday.

The poll was seen as a referendum on the government's economic recovery plans and the role of southern neighbor China in the landlocked but resource-rich country known as the birthplace of Mongol emperor Genghis Khan. . . .

Battulga rose to fame as a Mongolian wrestler. His businesses include a hotel, a Genghis Khan-themed amusement park, and food companies for baked goods and meats.

