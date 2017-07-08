Populist former martial arts star and businessman Khaltmaa Battulga has won Mongolia's presidential run-off election, according to voter data from the General Election Commission released on Saturday.
The poll was seen as a referendum on the government's economic recovery plans and the role of southern neighbor China in the landlocked but resource-rich country known as the birthplace of Mongol emperor Genghis Khan. . . .
Battulga rose to fame as a Mongolian wrestler. His businesses include a hotel, a Genghis Khan-themed amusement park, and food companies for baked goods and meats.
Former martial arts star Battulga wins Mongolian presidential election |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 4:06 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment