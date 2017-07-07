G20 sees three-way steel battle between EU, US and China - AFP

"We are already hearing that some parties are considering introducing protective measures against steel imports in the near future. If this does happen, the European Union will know how to respond appropriately," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said before talks began Friday. . . .

Washington's steel threats have raised hackles in Europe, pushing trade disputes to the top of the agenda as heads of government from leading industrialised and emerging countries gather for the Germany-hosted G20. . . .

"Europe can't be placed on the same level with unfair competition practices we don't engage in" like China's, the French president's office said, vowing a "very speedy" reaction if the US targets the Old Continent's exports.

EU leaders have quickly cobbled together a list of American products they could strike back at with sanctions, ranging from Kentucky bourbon to orange juice and dairy products, the Financial Times reported Friday.