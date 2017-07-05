Four arrested, arms cache found after Brussels terror raids - AFP

Four people have been arrested and an arms cache found after overnight terror raids in Brussels linked to a bikers' club called the Kamikaze Riders, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. . . .

The Kamikazes Riders, formed in 2003, are suspected of links to foiled attacks in Brussels in late 2015.

In October 2016, two members of the group were convicted of belonging to a terrorist group.

One was jailed for six years, the other for three.