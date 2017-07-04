Fashion's 'kaiser' Karl Lagerfeld crowned king of Paris - AFP

The 83-year-old was given the Grand Vermeil medal by mayor Anne Hidalgo, who called the legendary German-born creator "an immense talent and a wonderful person."

"Paris loves you -- you are Paris," she told him under a massive 38-metre (125-foot) model of the Eiffel Tower that Lagerfeld built as the centrepiece of his Chanel haute couture show. . . .

Lagerfeld's Chanel show under the dome of the Grand Palais, dominated by his Eiffel Tower, was a celebration of Paris, with a small army of more than 60 of the world's top models on the runway.

The designer went strong on Chanel's classic tweed look with subtly inset crystals for his winter coats and suits. Shoulders were much more rounded, and all the models bar the final bride wore brimmed hats somewhere between a boater and a bowler.