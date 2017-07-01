Paris menswear: 10 key collections from the spring/summer shows – in pictures

Balenciaga

Artistic director Demna Gvasalia took his AW17 corporate man out of the office and in to the outdoors for weekend family time. Several of the models walked with their own children and some with siblings. The ‘GORPCORE’ trend, arguably kickstarted by Gvasalia at Balenciaga and Vetements, has picked up momentum this season across the Paris collections – see also Valentino and Lanvin – and was present here in anoraks and windcheaters. Backstage Gvasalia said the children represented hope.

Photograph: Monica Feudi