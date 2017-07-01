US-backed forces in new attack on IS in Syria's Raqa: monitor - AFP

"The Syrian Democratic Forces started a counter-offensive on Friday night to retake Al-Senaa," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. . . .

Al-Senaa is key for both the SDF and IS because it is adjacent to the city centre, where most IS fighters defending Raqa are thought to be holed up.

Around 2,500 jihadists are fighting inside Raqa, according to British Major General Rupert Jones, a deputy commander of the US-led coalition backing the SDF.

"At this point, the SDF has retaken about 30 percent of Al-Senaa. There are clashes and coalition air strikes in that neighbourhood and across the city," Abdel Rahman told AFP.