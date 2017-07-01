Stephen Curry agrees to 5-year, $201 million maximum contract with Warriors

Curry became the first player to sign the new “supermax” contract created by the new collective bargaining agreement. What is the “supermax?” Let us explain:

"The cream of the crop — guys who have either won an MVP award in any of the past three seasons; have been named to an All-NBA team or have won Defensive Player of the Year in two of the last three seasons — are eligible for a 'designated player”'contract of five (or six) years at 35 percent of the cap. This only applies if they stayed with their original team."

After being woefully underpaid for most of his career, Curry is finally (deservedly) cashing in.