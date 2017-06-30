Newsvine

Putin extends embargo on Western food imports through 2018 - Yahoo7

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:42 AM
A decree signed by Putin and posted in the official government database states that the embargo on produce, dairy, meat and most other foods will now stretch to December 31, 2018.

The move comes days after the European Union formally rolled over damaging economic sanctions against Russia, and a week before Putin is set to hold his first meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

