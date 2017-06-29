Resisting Trumpcare at Senator Collins' Office: A Report

So I was sitting around last weekend seething and steaming.

Yeah, yeah, I know, everyone organizing against Trumpcare says call your Senators even if they already oppose the bill, or call other Senators even if they're not from your state. But come on. Elizabeth Warren is my Senator and she doesn't need prodding and Republican Senators are going to just blow off my call when they see the 617 area code. So I was seething and steaming because I wanted to do something.

So then I figured, well, even Republican Senators from other states have to take acknowledge you if you're actually there in person at a protest in their state. So I went to Michael Moore's Resistance calendar--which I'm not going link because I'm pissed off about it--to see what protests were scheduled for Maine this week, home of Senator Susan Collins, the nearest Senator to me who was not (at the time) opposed to Trumpcare (The next closest is Toomey in Pennsylvania).

Nothing. Nothing?!?! No events scheduled to pressure maybe the most important Senator with respect to advancing Trumpcare? The hell. So now I was really seething and steaming.

So then I thought if no one's going to have a protest in Maine this week, I'll have one my own damn self. So I Googled to see if Collins had a regional office far enough south that I could take an easy drive up I-495 and be a solitary picket on the sidewalk outside her office. Sure enough, she did, in Biddeford, ME, just 30 miles north of the New Hampshire border.

But then when I Googled Biddeford and scrolled down a couple of hits, it turned out ORGANIZING FOR ACTION actually did have an anti-Trumpcare event scheduled this week ... on the sidewalk outside Collins' Biddeford office on Wednesday. I was annoyed that it hadn't been on the Resistance Calendar but I was no longer seething and steaming--I was elated because I had something to do.

So I set about designing a sign. I was going to go with the "Wealthcare" theme so I started off Googling the the Monopoly Guy, RICH UNCLE PENNYBAGS, as a foundation image, but as I was poking through the bottom of the choices, images of SCROOGE MCDUCK started filtering in and I thought, heck, that's funnier and isn't quite as cliché as the Monopoly Guy and delivers the same message. I wondered if there was an image of Donald Duck as a doctor I could use to add to the sign? There was.

I mentioned the thing about the calendar on Facebook and my sister immediately weighed in to go too. And she commissioned another sign. She wanted our late Mom to go, so she sent me some text and a photo and asked me to make it look good.

Although it doesn't fit our present stereotype of Maine, the state was actually pretty near the front of the line when the Industrial Age "took off" in New England in the mid-19th century. Biddeford isn't an old factory town like in the Midwest, USA, it's an old old factory town like in the Midlands, England. It's near the outlet of the Saco River, whose water powered industry over a century and a half ago. Here's one of my favorite buildings I saw, with a architectural detail inset (hi-res at SOURCE):

Unfortunately, my sister had forgotten her hat, so we had to walk around the retail district to find one. Strangely enough, the only hat we could find after multiple attempts was in THE LOCAL HEAD SHOP! But she needed a hat, so that's what she got:

In the last couple days events intervened as Collins came out not only against the Trumpcare bill but against the necessary procedural motion. But keeping the pressure on is good and the event remained a go. Although I did get an email acknowledgement from the organizer, I was afraid we would be the only ones there, but since that was my original plan, I was going to try not to be too disappointed. But I would have been.

When we got there at the scheduled time of 3:30, there were in fact only two other people. But they told us not to worry, reinforcements were on the way. Sure enough, soon a bunch of people wandered by, first four or five,

then ten or fifteen,

including the organizer MARC MALON.

So we ended up with a perfect-size group and I felt--good. Sheeesh that's so rare in politics these days.

Marc filled us in on recommended strategies for when we talked to Collins' legislative aide and we filtered in by ones and twos over the next hour or so. My sister told the aide that she greatly appreciated Collins' brave action this week, but emphasized that the bill was unfixable. I told the aide a rambling story about JFK and the Saint Lawrence Seaway.

And then we spent the rest of the time chatting and picketing and taking pictures and talking politics. Everyone liked my sign, but my sister's sign was the huge hit. One of the other picketers liked it so much she borrowed it for awhile. And my sister is saving it because unfortunately, it may be needed again. Because my sign was specific to Maine, though, I donated it to the cause so they could keep it going at Collins' office for the next few weeks.

Oh. Wait. I made you read all this way and haven't shown you the signs yet? I better get them in before I conclude. Here's my sister's sign:

Here's mine. It's a good thing my sister bought that cannabis hat because the sun was brutal. It was so bad, in fact, that my huge 30 x 40 foam board sign served double duty as a parasol for our little group:

And here's both of them together:

I hope we don't need them again. But I'm afraid we will.