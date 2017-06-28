Portman, who had been on the fence about the bill, said in a statement that while the draft bill includes "some promising changes," he had "real concerns" that the bill would slash Medicaid funding and coverage, especially at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid addiction epidemic. A Portman spokeswoman told Koff he had already been talking with McConnell about such concerns for months, though he hadn't said he would definitely vote one way or the other.
Rob Portman belatedly opposes Senate healthcare bill: Ohio Politics Roundup |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:47 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment