Rob Portman belatedly opposes Senate healthcare bill: Ohio Politics Roundup

Portman, who had been on the fence about the bill, said in a statement that while the draft bill includes "some promising changes," he had "real concerns" that the bill would slash Medicaid funding and coverage, especially at a time when Ohio is facing an opioid addiction epidemic. A Portman spokeswoman told Koff he had already been talking with McConnell about such concerns for months, though he hadn't said he would definitely vote one way or the other.