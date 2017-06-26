Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 181 Seeds: 8720 Comments: 74326 Since: Mar 2007

U.S. says it appears Syria planning another chemical weapons attack|

The White House statement said preparations by Syria were similar to those undertaken before an April 4 chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians and prompted President Donald Trump to order a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Trump ordered the strike on the Shayrat airfield in Syria in April in reaction to what Washington said was a poison gas attack by Assad's government that killed at least 70 people in rebel-held territory. Syria denied it carried out the attack.

