A steady downpour today did little to wash away the fact that the jobs of 600 union employees are going south.
"They're going to Monterrey, Mexico," said Robert James, president of the local union. . . .
"And a lot of these people voted for Mr. Trump" with the understanding that he would save their jobs, James added.
Duane Oreskovic voted for the president, and is among those losing their jobs.
Carrier workers facing layoffs feel betrayed by Trump -
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:29 PM
